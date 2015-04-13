on a Tunisian souk

Travel, Tunisia
There are people who claim value in high art: ballet, opera, the finest works of most-lauded authors.

Slide01

I agree, I do agree, that’s all important.

Slide02

But if you ask me about poetry in motion, about where to find the art of life manifested,

Slide06

I’ll point you towards the markets, the wilds of a city, like the souk of downtown Tunis.

Slide09

You only know a place once you’ve learned its rugged streets, its funky corners,

Slide07

the beauty it hides in small bites and in plain sight.

Slide04

You know a place once you’ve engaged its most forthright ambassadors, its most plenipotentiary negotiators: market vendors.

Slide05

You know a place when you’ve breathed it in, whatever olfactory sensations that affords you!

Slide03

Slide14

You come to know a place through the rhythm of footsteps on its pavement,

Slide12

when the many aspects of culture, climate and locale culminate to produce a throbbing, artful chaos.

Slide08

Greetings knock about as people slip past each other effortlessly,

Slide13

and the sacred in the ordinary is evident, and unremarkable,

Slide11

and breathtaking, all at once.

  1. sofianesisters says

    Such a beautiful post! Your post took me back home and I could almost smell the streets, the leather, the rain and all that “throbbing, artful chaos”.
    Thanks a lot!
    By the way, how long did you stay in Tunis? Did you visit any other cities?

    • erinwrote says

      Thanks to you for your comment! What I’ve seen of Tunisia over the last 7 years is incomparable – I will live there one day, I’ve promised myself! I’ve visited only areas around Tunis for a week or two at a time, like La Marsa, Sidibou, Bizerte, and it’s been my great fortune to stay and get around with very dear Tunisian friends. I’ll make it farther next time! Mashallah quel beau pays, and the food is incredible. I’ll post more photos over the next week or so! Thanks again! My best to you and hope you make it home again soon!

  4. Chiradeep says

    Its such a fantastic and colourful​ post… I just loved it. The city views are so beautiful. It was a pretty interesting article. Beautifully​ described as well. Enjoyed the read.

    • erinwrote says

      Thank you, Siddhant. Much like there are dilapidated and beautiful areas of the US or Europe, there are beautiful and dilapidated areas of Tunisia and other North African countries. It’s good to get to know places before judging them. Thanks for reading!

