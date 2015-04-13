on a Tunisian souk

There are people who claim value in high art: ballet, opera, the finest works of most-lauded authors.

I agree, I do agree, that’s all important.

But if you ask me about poetry in motion, about where to find the art of life manifested,

I’ll point you towards the markets, the wilds of a city, like the souk of downtown Tunis.

You only know a place once you’ve learned its rugged streets, its funky corners,

the beauty it hides in small bites and in plain sight.

You know a place once you’ve engaged its most forthright ambassadors, its most plenipotentiary negotiators: market vendors.

You know a place when you’ve breathed it in, whatever olfactory sensations that affords you!

You come to know a place through the rhythm of footsteps on its pavement,

when the many aspects of culture, climate and locale culminate to produce a throbbing, artful chaos.

Greetings knock about as people slip past each other effortlessly,

and the sacred in the ordinary is evident, and unremarkable,

and breathtaking, all at once.

Advertisements