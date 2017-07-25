Eats & Drinks, Somaliland
Published on July 25, 2017
Leave a Comment

what’s to eat #39

written by

Yesterday morning I tried a new dish in Hargeisa, for the first time in a long while! As my colleagues sat in the office dining room to tuck into a stunning, ruby-colored plate — a second breakfast, naturally — I asked them to hold off, yar sug!, while I ran for my camera.

shiro chick pea stew Ethiopian food Ethiopia breakfast Somali

After I climbed atop a chair to snap a few images, they generously offered to placate their awkward coworker share, and we squeezed fresh lime juice over the dish and dipped torn pieces of baguette into the thick mixture, interspersing spicy bites with steaming sips of sweet Somali tea.

shiro chick pea stew Ethiopian food Ethiopia breakfast Somali

My fellow diners called the dish waddi, and they recognized it as Ethiopian, a cuisine commonly borrowed in Somaliland. I dug around the kitchen, where chef supreme Xukun showed me the bag of coral-colored flour, and said she added onion, a bit of garlic, some hot pepper, and water – khalas, that’s all!

shiro chick pea stew Ethiopian food Ethiopia breakfast Somali

Later on, I showed a few photos to the Ethiopian housekeeper, who identified the dish as shiro, a chickpea flour-thickened stew, with an assortment of important spices.

We dipped, we sipped, we talked (American) politics. Qurac wanagsan, happy breakfast!

shiro chick pea stew Ethiopian food Ethiopia breakfast Somali

Advertisements

what are your thoughts?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s