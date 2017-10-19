mid-week link love

Hey hey hey! How’s it going? It’s been a hot minute since I’ve seen you, while I’ve been laid out under the Tuscan sun drinking the best of last summer’s harvest imprisoned in never-ending workshops, chain-drinking lattes to retain a grasp on reality. But I’m in the final 3-week stretch before a sweet holiday, can’t lose focus now! In my sparest of spare moments, here’s what I dug up for us:

My latest obsession/YouTube subscription: Pasta Grannies !! In this episode, Maria goes to Campania to make fusilli! Best things about this channel: 1) The videos are each 2 to 5 minutes or so long, making them excellent break fodder, 2) The grannies who make sideways glances at the camera crew because this is all so bizarre, 3) The grandpas who don’t know what to do with themselves. Bring some joy into your life – click!!

3 companies that will turn cremated remains into a tree, including The Living Urn, which sounds satisfyingly eco-zombie-friendly, for those so inclined. (via Modern Farmer)

Yes, This is a Witch Hunt. I’m a Witch and I’m Hunting You. Yet again, Lindy West perfectly encapsulates the unjust moment, with comedy and style:

“It’s clear because the cultural malfunction that allows Allen to feel comfortable issuing that statement is the same malfunction that gave us Allen and Weinstein in the first place: the smothering, delusional, galactic entitlement of powerful men. When Allen and other men warn of “a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere” what they mean is an atmosphere in which they’re expected to comport themselves with the care, consideration and fear of consequences that the rest of us call basic professionalism and respect for shared humanity. On some level, to some men — and you can call me a hysteric but I am done mincing words on this — there is no injustice quite so unnaturally, viscerally grotesque as a white man being fired.”

(via NYTimes)

A frolleague sent me Angela Duckworth’s Grit Scale to try. I think I scored a 3.1 out of 5, which was higher than I expected. Per Duckworth, achievement is comprised of grit + self-control, the latter of which is pretty much out the window for me, so I’ll just hang my grit score on the fridge with a magnet, and call it a day. How gritty are you?

“We must liberate this city, which is awash with graves.” Power, and safe-keeping, to the protesters. (via The Guardian)

Daikon radish sculptures for your hot pot, naturally. (via Spoon & Tamago)

On a similar note, Facial Baguette Flash Mobs, because why not?

A few Smart Things That Will Save the World, from sneakers that rise from the ashes to makeup that improves with age (via Ideo).

Lastly, an East Eleventh Street replica of Marcel Duchamp’s final riddle.

Let’s get that weekend!

.

.

Photos from Hargeisa’s 2017 World Food Day ceremony, including farmers from around Somaliland.

